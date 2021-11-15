6,135 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $121.65 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.