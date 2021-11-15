$60.27 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce sales of $60.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $236.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $237.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $312.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 153,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,309. The company has a market capitalization of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

