5,537 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,265,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.37. 50,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,357,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

