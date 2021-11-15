$5.99 EPS Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $4.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

AAWW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 312,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $91.77.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.