$5.06 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $5.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 million to $17.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.17 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 21,724,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,757. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.