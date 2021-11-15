48,073 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $13,403,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.61 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

