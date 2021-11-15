$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunoco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

