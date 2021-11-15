36,265 Shares in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

