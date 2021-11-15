353 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $971.49 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $658.29 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $899.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

