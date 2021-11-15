$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 65,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

