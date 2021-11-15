32,220 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

