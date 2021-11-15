2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 2,617.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in 2U by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

