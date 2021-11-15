295,956 Shares in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period.

IBDP opened at $26.04 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

