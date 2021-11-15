2,952,631 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,952,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

