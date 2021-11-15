$26.68 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $26.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.03 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $92.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $97.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.63 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,144,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

