$253.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.30 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -267.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

