23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 12.62, but opened at 12.29. 23andMe shares last traded at 11.66, with a volume of 10,584 shares traded.

ME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $42,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

