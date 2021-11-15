21,770 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 191,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

