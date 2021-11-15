1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 322,768 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $157.42 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.