1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 16,990 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $44.92 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

