1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.