1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 281,705 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.