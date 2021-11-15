1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

EXC opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

