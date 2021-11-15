1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,500 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 294.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 42.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.60 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

