$176.64 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $176.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the highest is $183.02 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $710.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $716.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $794.42 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $815.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.71.

MKTX stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.82. 231,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,296. MarketAxess has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

