1,559 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT opened at $189.65 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

