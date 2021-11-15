$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $143.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.12 million and the highest is $147.36 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $130.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.60. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $261.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,855. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

