13,304 Shares in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.