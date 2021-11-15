11,829 Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PaySign by 1,418.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

