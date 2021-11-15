$117.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $117.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.25. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70, a PEG ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

