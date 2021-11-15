$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report sales of $109.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $415.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $519.17 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 160,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 279,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,826. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

