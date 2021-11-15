$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $107.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.50 million and the highest is $108.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $456.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,449. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

