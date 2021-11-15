$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,774. Kemper has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.