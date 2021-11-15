$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.80. 114,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,532. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.