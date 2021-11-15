$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE GFL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 86,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,279. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $14,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 368.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

