$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE GFL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 86,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,279. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $14,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 368.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
See Also: Strike Price
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.