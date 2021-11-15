0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 2.6% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. 0Chain has a market cap of $24.53 million and approximately $156,637.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

