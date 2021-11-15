$0.99 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. eBay posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

