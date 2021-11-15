$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

