-$0.62 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $495,396. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,621. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

