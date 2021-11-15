$0.55 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

