$0.43 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.