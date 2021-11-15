$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,021. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.