-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a current ratio of 21.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

