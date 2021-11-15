-$0.28 EPS Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $171.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.63.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

