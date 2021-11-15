$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. BOX posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BOX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

