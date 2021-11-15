-$0.12 EPS Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently commented on OWLT shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at $979,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at $5,489,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,870,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OWLT opened at $5.00 on Friday. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.