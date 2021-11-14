Zoracles Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,235.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $198,235.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $700.97 or 0.01086703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 140.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles' total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins.

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

