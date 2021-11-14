Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $867.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Zogenix by 60.5% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 490,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185,094 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

