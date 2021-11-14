Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 796,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

