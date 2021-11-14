Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $81.31 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
