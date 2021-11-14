Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $81.31 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

